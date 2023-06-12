Patriot air defence manufacturer promises to supply additional systems to Ukraine

Raytheon Technologies, a manufacturer of Patriot air defence systems, plans to significantly increase production volumes.

Source: Greg Hayes, CEO of the company, as reported by European Pravda and The Wall Street Journal

Details: He said the company plans to increase production to 12 systems per year.

In addition, as Hayes noted, Raytheon Technologies plans to supply Ukraine with five more systems by the end of next year.

Quote: "We have been very surprised at its effectiveness," said Hayes about Patriot.

Background: The latest US military aid package included additional ammunition for Patriot air defence systems.

On 1 June, after arriving at the European Political Community summit in Moldova, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for the creation of a Patriot coalition. This initiative was supported by the Prime Minister of the Netherlands.

