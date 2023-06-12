Russian invaders kill 4 people in one day in Kherson and Donetsk oblasts

At least four people were killed and 14 injured as a result of Russian attacks on Kherson and Donetsk oblasts on 11 June.

Source: Heads of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration (Pavlo Kyrylenko), and Kherson Oblast Military Administration (Oleksandr Prokudin), on Telegram

Quote from Prokudin: "Three people have been killed and 12 injured due to Russian aggression."

Advertisement:

Details: The head of the Oblast Military Administration said that over the past day, the Russians had carried out 26 attacks, firing 132 projectiles from mortars, artillery, Grads, UAVs and aircraft. The Russian invaders fired eight projectiles on the city of Kherson. The invaders hit residential areas of the oblast's settlements.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russians killed one civilian (in Avdiivka). Two more people were wounded in the oblast.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!