All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian invaders kill 4 people in one day in Kherson and Donetsk oblasts

Iryna BalachukMonday, 12 June 2023, 08:19

At least four people were killed and 14 injured as a result of Russian attacks on Kherson and Donetsk oblasts on 11 June.

Source: Heads of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration (Pavlo Kyrylenko), and Kherson Oblast Military Administration (Oleksandr Prokudin), on Telegram

Quote from Prokudin: "Three people have been killed and 12 injured due to Russian aggression."

Details: The head of the Oblast Military Administration said that over the past day, the Russians had carried out 26 attacks, firing 132 projectiles from mortars, artillery, Grads, UAVs and aircraft. The Russian invaders fired eight projectiles on the city of Kherson. The invaders hit residential areas of the oblast's settlements.

Advertisement:

In Donetsk Oblast, Russians killed one civilian (in Avdiivka). Two more people were wounded in the oblast.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery

Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry

Putin consolidates Russia's military control over Belarus with statements on transfer of nuclear weapons

Saakashvili writes letter in response to Georgian president's refusal to pardon him

South African President names 10 necessary components to achieve peace in Ukraine

Zelenskyy responds to African leaders in regards to peace talks with Russia

All News
Donetsk region
Ukraine's Armed Forces liberate Storozhove in Donetsk Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine move frontline on Avdiivka front, capture Russian positions
Armed Forces of Ukraine liberate Makarivka and advance on several fronts – Deputy Defence Minister
RECENT NEWS
13:32
videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery
12:47
updated, photoRussian missile hits car in Kharkiv Oblast, killing two volunteers
12:00
photoMore than 3,000 couples in Ukraine got married remotely during full-scale invasion – Ministry of Justice
11:22
Russians claim 3 drones allegedly attacked Druzhba oil pipeline at night
10:27
photoHydroelectric Power Plant blowing up: water recedes, 28 settlements in Kherson Oblast remain flooded
09:35
Russia gains temporary advantage thanks to additional attack helicopters – UK Intelligence
09:07
Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry
08:41
Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast: 2 people killed and 25 wounded
08:19
Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy 12 Russian tanks and 22 artillery systems in one day
07:42
photoRussians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring woman
All News
Advertisement: