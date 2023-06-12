All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


State Bureau of Investigation delivers seized cars of Ukrainian MPs' relatives worth $1 million to Armed Forces of Ukraine

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 12 June 2023, 13:16
State Bureau of Investigation delivers seized cars of Ukrainian MPs' relatives worth $1 million to Armed Forces of Ukraine

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation delivered 17 cars seized from relatives of former members of parliament Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak to the needs of one of the Ukrainian army brigades.

Source: State Bureau of Investigation

Details: In particular, 12 trucks, a crane, a minibus, a van and two SUVs were delivered. The cost of vehicles is US$1.1 million.

Advertisement:

These vehicles belonged to a business run by relatives of Medvedchuk and Kozak, who were involved in funding Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine. They are also the subjects of criminal proceedings regarding the illegal extraction of sand at two quarries in Lviv Oblast.

Background: At the request of the SBI, in April 2022, these cars were seized as part of a criminal investigation on suspicion of abuse of power and violation of the rules of protection or use of subsoil.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: