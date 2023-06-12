State Bureau of Investigation delivers seized cars of Ukrainian MPs' relatives worth $1 million to Armed Forces of Ukraine

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation delivered 17 cars seized from relatives of former members of parliament Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak to the needs of one of the Ukrainian army brigades.

Details: In particular, 12 trucks, a crane, a minibus, a van and two SUVs were delivered. The cost of vehicles is US$1.1 million.

These vehicles belonged to a business run by relatives of Medvedchuk and Kozak, who were involved in funding Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine. They are also the subjects of criminal proceedings regarding the illegal extraction of sand at two quarries in Lviv Oblast.

Background: At the request of the SBI, in April 2022, these cars were seized as part of a criminal investigation on suspicion of abuse of power and violation of the rules of protection or use of subsoil.

