All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets to start this summer – Dutch Defence Minister

European PravdaMonday, 12 June 2023, 18:40

Kajsa Ollongren, Minister of Defence of the Netherlands, believes that Ukrainian pilots could begin training on US F-16 fighter jets as early as this summer.

Source: European Pravda with reference to an interview given by Ollongren to Reuters

Earlier, the Netherlands had stated that they intended to start training Ukrainian pilots "as soon as possible" but did not specify when the training might start. "[The start of the training – ed.] this summer is our ambition. And we'll see if that's realistic," Ollongren said.

Two anonymous sources informed Reuters that the training will begin with two 12-person groups of Ukrainian pilots who already have experience of flying Soviet MiG fighter jets.

Advertisement:

Ollongren added that the fighter jet coalition aims to organise the F-16 fighter jet training programme for Ukrainian pilots during the next six months. Denmark will likely be chosen as the location for the training, as it has the necessary flight simulators.

The West discusses supplying Ukraine with both F-16 and F-18 fighter jets

Ollongren says Belgium and Luxembourg will join the training programme, and France and the UK have offered their help.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The Netherlands have yet to make a final decision concerning Kyiv’s request for F-16 fighter jets. At the same time, F-16s will bring Ukraine closer to NATO military potential, which "is very important for the future".

"When the war is over Ukraine has to be able to defend itself to deter Russia from trying again. And I think… that's what the Ukrainians also see. It is a very strong weapons system. It's a very strong capability. But it's not going to be available anytime soon and President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy, of course, knows that," the minister stated.

Usually it takes about 2.5 years to become a fighter pilot in the Netherlands. But an anonymous US official told Reuters that the basic F-16 training could take only four months for an experienced Ukrainian pilot.

Background: In May, the UK announced the launch of an international coalition of countries aimed at training Ukrainian pilots on fourth generation fighter jets, including F-16s.

At least eight European countries are included in the fighter jet coalition – the UK, the Netherlands, Poland, Denmark, Sweden, Belgium, Portugal and France.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery

Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry

Putin consolidates Russia's military control over Belarus with statements on transfer of nuclear weapons

Saakashvili writes letter in response to Georgian president's refusal to pardon him

South African President names 10 necessary components to achieve peace in Ukraine

Zelenskyy responds to African leaders in regards to peace talks with Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:32
videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery
12:47
updated, photoRussian missile hits car in Kharkiv Oblast, killing two volunteers
12:00
photoMore than 3,000 couples in Ukraine got married remotely during full-scale invasion – Ministry of Justice
11:22
Russians claim 3 drones allegedly attacked Druzhba oil pipeline at night
10:27
photoHydroelectric Power Plant blowing up: water recedes, 28 settlements in Kherson Oblast remain flooded
09:35
Russia gains temporary advantage thanks to additional attack helicopters – UK Intelligence
09:07
Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry
08:41
Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast: 2 people killed and 25 wounded
08:19
Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy 12 Russian tanks and 22 artillery systems in one day
07:42
photoRussians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring woman
All News
Advertisement: