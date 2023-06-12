All Sections
Dozens of occupiers refuse to serve in Mariupol and Novoazovsk due to "vacations"

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 12 June 2023, 20:07
MOBILISED RUSSIAN SOLDIERS. PHOTO OF RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY

Twenty-five Russian occupiers in Mariupol and Novoazovsk, Donetsk Oblast, whose vacations were terminated, have deserted.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "The desertion of about 25 Russian occupiers in Mariupol and Novoazovsk was observed due to the unofficial suspension of vacations that were promised to the occupiers by the Russian military leadership."

Details: In addition, according to the information of the General Staff, there has been an increase in the number of desertion actions in the Shtorm-z assault units of the Russian occupying forces in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk Oblast, which are increasingly leaving combat positions on their own accord.

