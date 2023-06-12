All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


11 people were evacuated from 3 liberated settlements – Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 12 June 2023, 21:06
11 people were evacuated from 3 liberated settlements – Donetsk Oblast Military Administration
Screenshot from the DeepState Map

Eleven people were evacuated from the liberated settlements of Blahodatne, Storozhove and Neskuchne in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast.

Quote from Kyrylenko: "Now I can inform you that as of 18:00, three people were evacuated from Blahodatne – all adults. Storozhove – seven people [were evacuated – ed.], including one person with limited movement, Neskuchne – one woman, also with a disability." 

Details: He added that places for evacuees were prepared in advance. One person will be on the territory of Donetsk Oblast, the rest were taken in by relatives.

Advertisement:

According to him, the clean-up operation of these settlements is currently underway, then there will be mine clearance and stabilisation measures.

Kyrylenko said that the liberated settlements were destroyed by about 75%.

Quote from Kyrylenko: "This is the private residential sector. If I am given the figure of 370 houses [in the report – ed.], then there are [in fact – ed.] a little less than 50 houses more or less standing. First of all [we need to] evacuate people, provide medical care and food."

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

More details: When asked whether all residents were evacuated, Kirilenko said: "Everyone who was there. We use various means: persuasions, explanations of everything that will happen in the future."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery

Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry

Putin consolidates Russia's military control over Belarus with statements on transfer of nuclear weapons

Saakashvili writes letter in response to Georgian president's refusal to pardon him

South African President names 10 necessary components to achieve peace in Ukraine

Zelenskyy responds to African leaders in regards to peace talks with Russia

All News
Donetsk region
Russians on defensive in south, try to advance toward Blahodatne, Donetsk Oblast – General Staff report
Russians attack Avdiivka with missiles, hitting high-rise building, 2 people injured
Ukraine's Armed Forces liberate Storozhove in Donetsk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
13:32
videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery
12:47
updated, photoRussian missile hits car in Kharkiv Oblast, killing two volunteers
12:00
photoMore than 3,000 couples in Ukraine got married remotely during full-scale invasion – Ministry of Justice
11:22
Russians claim 3 drones allegedly attacked Druzhba oil pipeline at night
10:27
photoHydroelectric Power Plant blowing up: water recedes, 28 settlements in Kherson Oblast remain flooded
09:35
Russia gains temporary advantage thanks to additional attack helicopters – UK Intelligence
09:07
Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry
08:41
Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast: 2 people killed and 25 wounded
08:19
Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy 12 Russian tanks and 22 artillery systems in one day
07:42
photoRussians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring woman
All News
Advertisement: