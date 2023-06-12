All Sections
11 people were evacuated from 3 liberated settlements – Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 12 June 2023, 21:06
11 people were evacuated from 3 liberated settlements – Donetsk Oblast Military Administration
Screenshot from the DeepState Map

Eleven people were evacuated from the liberated settlements of Blahodatne, Storozhove and Neskuchne in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast.

Quote from Kyrylenko: "Now I can inform you that as of 18:00, three people were evacuated from Blahodatne – all adults. Storozhove – seven people [were evacuated – ed.], including one person with limited movement, Neskuchne – one woman, also with a disability." 

Details: He added that places for evacuees were prepared in advance. One person will be on the territory of Donetsk Oblast, the rest were taken in by relatives.

According to him, the clean-up operation of these settlements is currently underway, then there will be mine clearance and stabilisation measures.

Kyrylenko said that the liberated settlements were destroyed by about 75%.

Quote from Kyrylenko: "This is the private residential sector. If I am given the figure of 370 houses [in the report – ed.], then there are [in fact – ed.] a little less than 50 houses more or less standing. First of all [we need to] evacuate people, provide medical care and food."

More details: When asked whether all residents were evacuated, Kirilenko said: "Everyone who was there. We use various means: persuasions, explanations of everything that will happen in the future."

Subjects: Donetsk region
Donetsk region
Russians hit high-rise building in Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast, killing married couple and injuring two other people
Russia kills several civilians in Kherson and Donetsk oblasts on first day of September
Helicopters crash: Farewell ceremony for fallen Mi-8 crews held in Poltava
