Russians hit bridge in Donetsk Oblast killing one and wounding more civilians

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 12 June 2023, 21:58
The Russian military struck Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, killing a man who was mowing grass on a football field, and injuring two more people.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Facebook

Quote: "On 12 June, the Russians struck the northern district. This time, the town of Kostiantynivka was targeted by Russian troops, who allegedly fired from barrel artillery.

A 49-year-old man was killed while mowing grass on a football field in a local park."

Details: In addition, the Russian forces’ shells hit a residential area, resulting in shrapnel wounds and scratches to a 38-year-old man and an 85-year-old woman. The facades of private houses were also damaged.

 
 

Subjects: Donetsk region
