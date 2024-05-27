All Sections
Russian forces attack Kharkiv, killing and injuring civilians

Alona Mazurenko, Tetyana OliynykMonday, 27 May 2024, 17:19
Emergency workers dealing with the aftermath of the Russian strike on an Epicentr home improvement hypermarket. Stock photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

Russian forces attacked the city of Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs on the afternoon of 27 May, hitting a civilian business. One person has been killed and 12 injured.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, the Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov

Quote from Terekhov: "The industrial zone of the city's Kholodnohirskyi district has been hit. Information about the casualties and damage is currently being gathered.

One person has been killed in the strike on the industrial zone of the Kholodnohirskyi district. 11 more have been injured."

Details: Terekhov also reported a strike in Kharkiv's Shevchenkivskyi district: "The strike occurred near residential buildings – there was no information about casualties or damage."

Syniehubov added that the Russians hit a civilian business with a guided aerial bomb, causing severe damage to production premises.

The official noted that the Russian attack had killed a woman in the Kholodnohirskyi district.

Updated at 20:00: The State Emergency Service reported that the number of casualties has risen to 12. The explosion damaged the roof of a manufacturing facility. 

 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Background:

On Saturday afternoon, Russian forces struck the Epicentr home improvement hypermarket in Kharkiv. Earlier reports indicated that 15 people had been killed and 25 injured in the attack.

It took over 16 hours to extinguish the fire.

Subsequently, Syniehubov said that the death toll from the Russian attack on the Epicentr hypermarket in Kharkiv has risen to 18, and 48 people have been injured.

