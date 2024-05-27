All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Death toll from Russian attack on Kharkiv hypermarket rises to 18

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 27 May 2024, 15:38
Death toll from Russian attack on Kharkiv hypermarket rises to 18
The aftermath of the Russian strikes on Kharkiv on 25 May. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

The death toll from the 25 May Russian attack on the Epicentr home improvement hypermarket in Kharkiv has risen to 18, and 48 people have been injured.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, the Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The information about the fatalities at the shopping centre has been updated. The death toll has risen to 18. A total of 48 people have been injured."

Advertisement:

Details: Five people are reportedly missing.

Background:

  • On Saturday afternoon, Russian forces struck the Epicentr home improvement hypermarket in Kharkiv. Earlier reports indicated that 15 people had been killed and 25 injured in the attack. 
  • It took over 16 hours to extinguish the fire.
  • On the morning of 27 May, Serhii Bolvinov, Head of the Investigation Department of the National Police of Ukraine branch in Kharkiv Oblast, reported that the body of a teenage boy, 17, who had been in the Epicentr hypermarket in Kharkiv at the time of the attack, was found and identified using DNA samples.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkivcasualties
Advertisement:

Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine

Coffins saying "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine action in Paris

One of Ukraine's assault brigades publishes video from destroyed Vovchansk

Ukrainian volunteers attacked by Russian-speaking foreigners in Prague – video

updatedZelenskyy: China discourages other countries from attending Peace Summit

Ukrainian defenders destroy 24 out of 25 Russian Shaheds overnight

All News
Kharkiv
Russian forces attack Kharkiv, killing and injuring civilians
Families of those killed in Russian strike on hypermarket in Kharkiv to get US$24,800 each
Body of teen killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv hypermarket identified using DNA – photo
RECENT NEWS
21:08
Saudi Arabia will not attend Peace Summit because of Russia's absence
20:22
Ukrainian athletes win gold and bronze at Diamond League stage in Stockholm
20:18
Russian forces carry out airstrikes in Kharkiv Oblast and undertake unsuccessful assault near Starytsia – General Staff report
19:12
Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine
18:54
Coffins saying "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine action in Paris
18:46
Ukrainian soldier proposes to his sweetheart after joining Ukraine's Armed Forces to free her from Russian occupation – video
18:44
UK intelligence reveals consequences of detention of "highly competent" Russian general
18:27
Many videos about conflicts between military-age Ukrainians and enlistment offices are Russian PSYOPs – Ukraine's Ground Forces
17:57
Zelenskyy to go to Philippines after Singapore
16:21
Russians damage port infrastructure in Odesa, Ukraine's Navy dismiss Russian reports claiming destruction of Ukrainian vessels
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: