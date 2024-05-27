Death toll from Russian attack on Kharkiv hypermarket rises to 18

The aftermath of the Russian strikes on Kharkiv on 25 May. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

The death toll from the 25 May Russian attack on the Epicentr home improvement hypermarket in Kharkiv has risen to 18, and 48 people have been injured.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, the Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The information about the fatalities at the shopping centre has been updated. The death toll has risen to 18. A total of 48 people have been injured."

Details: Five people are reportedly missing.

Background:

On Saturday afternoon, Russian forces struck the Epicentr home improvement hypermarket in Kharkiv. Earlier reports indicated that 15 people had been killed and 25 injured in the attack.

It took over 16 hours to extinguish the fire.

On the morning of 27 May, Serhii Bolvinov, Head of the Investigation Department of the National Police of Ukraine branch in Kharkiv Oblast, reported that the body of a teenage boy, 17, who had been in the Epicentr hypermarket in Kharkiv at the time of the attack, was found and identified using DNA samples.

