Russian attack on Sumy Oblast kills 7 employees of State Forest Resources Agency of Ukraine

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 14 June 2023, 00:58
Stock photo: Ukrinform

Over the course of the past 24 hours, Russian forces attacked border areas of Ukraine 21 times, 101 explosions were observed, and 7 employees of the State Forest Resources Agency of Ukraine were killed.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration; Volodymyr Artiukh, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: Khotyn, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Znob-Novhorodske, Seredyna-Buda, Esman, Nova Sloboda, and Velyka Pysarivka hromadas came under Russian fire. [Aa hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Russians deployed mortars (11 explosions) and artillery (6 explosions) to attack Znob-Novhorodske hromada.

Russians used a drone to drop one VOG grenade on the Myropillia hromada, and shelled it with mortars (3 explosions).

Seredyna-Buda came under Russian mortar fire (2 explosions). As a result of the shelling, a shop and outbuildings were damaged.

Employees of the State Forest Resources Agency of Ukraine, who were driving a UAZ car at the time, were killed during a Russian attack with tubed artillery (21 explosions). The information is being verified.

As a result of another artillery shelling (8 explosions), a house was damaged.

Artillery shelling of the hromada continued: 15 explosions. As a result of shelling (11 explosions), a house caught fire.

Russians deployed mortars to attack Khotin hromada (8 explosions).

Velyka Pysarivka hromada came under mortar (4 explosions) and artillery (1 explosion) fire. 

Russians attacked Bilopilla hromada with mortars (11 explosions) and launched an airstrike – 2 missiles from a helicopter (according to preliminary reports, using unguided air missiles).

Esman hromada also came under Russian mortar fire (4 explosions).

Artiukh also reported that Russians used artillery to attack a children's boarding house in Bilopilla.

As a result of the Russian attack, 7 employees of the State Forest Resources Agency of Ukraine were killed in Shostka district of Sumy Oblast.

