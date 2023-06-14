US State Department reacts on Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih

The US State Department called the missile attack on Kryvyi Rih another proof that Russia is systematically and deliberately killing Ukrainians, and destroying their homes and civilian infrastructure.

Source: Ukrinform citing Matthew Miller, Spokesperson for the US Department of State, during a briefing in Washington

Quote: "A Russian missile strike has killed Ukrainian civilians

[It is] something we’ve seen since the outset of this conflict, where they have not targeted military – just military installations or just troops on the battlefield, but they have had a systematic, intentional campaign to target Ukrainian civilians and Ukrainian civilian infrastructure through repeated airstrikes, missile strikes."

Background: The Russian forces launched a missile attack and hit a five-storey building in Kryvyi Rih on the night of 12-13 June.

