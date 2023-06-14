All Sections
US State Department reacts on Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 14 June 2023, 03:00
The US State Department called the missile attack on Kryvyi Rih another proof that Russia is systematically and deliberately killing Ukrainians, and destroying their homes and civilian infrastructure.

Source: Ukrinform citing Matthew Miller, Spokesperson for the US Department of State, during a briefing in Washington 

Quote: "A Russian missile strike has killed Ukrainian civilians

[It is] something we’ve seen since the outset of this conflict, where they have not targeted military – just military installations or just troops on the battlefield, but they have had a systematic, intentional campaign to target Ukrainian civilians and Ukrainian civilian infrastructure through repeated airstrikes, missile strikes."

Background: The Russian forces launched a missile attack and hit a five-storey building in Kryvyi Rih on the night of 12-13 June.

