Night attack on Odesa with Kalibr missiles: three killed, some wounded

Olha Hlushchenko, Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 14 June 2023, 06:24
DESTRUCTION IN ODESA AS A RESULT OF A MISSILE ATTACK, PHOTO BY OPERATIONAL COMMAND PIVDEN (SOUTH)

Russian forces attacked the city of Odesa with 4 Kalibr missiles on the night of 13-14 June, killing 3 people, wounding over 10; people may be trapped under the rubble.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South); State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Odesa Oblast

Quote: "According to confirmed information, the enemy aimed four Kalibr missiles on Odesa from a ship in the Black Sea.

A business centre, an educational institution, a residential complex, food establishments and shops in the city centre were damaged as a result of air combat and the blast wave. First reports indicate that six people were wounded."

Details: The Russian missile hitting a warehouse of a retail chain in Odesa caused the destruction of 1,000 square metres and a fire on an area of 400 square metres.

Three employees of the warehouse were killed, seven were wounded.

In addition, people may be trapped under the rubble, the clearance of it is ongoing.

 
 
 
 

