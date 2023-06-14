All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Night attack on Odesa with Kalibr missiles: three killed, some wounded

Olha Hlushchenko, Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 14 June 2023, 06:24
Night attack on Odesa with Kalibr missiles: three killed, some wounded
DESTRUCTION IN ODESA AS A RESULT OF A MISSILE ATTACK, PHOTO BY OPERATIONAL COMMAND PIVDEN (SOUTH)

Russian forces attacked the city of Odesa with 4 Kalibr missiles on the night of 13-14 June, killing 3 people, wounding over 10; people may be trapped under the rubble.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South); State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Odesa Oblast

Quote: "According to confirmed information, the enemy aimed four Kalibr missiles on Odesa from a ship in the Black Sea.

A business centre, an educational institution, a residential complex, food establishments and shops in the city centre were damaged as a result of air combat and the blast wave. First reports indicate that six people were wounded."

Advertisement:

Details: The Russian missile hitting a warehouse of a retail chain in Odesa caused the destruction of 1,000 square metres and a fire on an area of 400 square metres.

Three employees of the warehouse were killed, seven were wounded.

In addition, people may be trapped under the rubble, the clearance of it is ongoing.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

 
 
 
 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Defence Forces advance in south, conducting offence on 2 fronts – Defence Ministry

PACE calls for complete ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes from Olympics

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine drone attacks and injures 3 Russian soldiers in flooded part of Kherson Oblast

Counteroffensive will be the same as in autumn – Zelenskyy

Russian Mi-24 helicopter crashes in Belarus

Zelenskyy signs law banning books from Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Ukraine's partners pledge to provide $60 billion for reconstruction at London conference
23:20
Zelenskyy: There can be no spiritual ties with terrorist state, new steps to be taken
23:14
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls for recognition of Russia as terrorist against amid possible preparation of explosion at nuclear power plant
22:54
Zelenskyy: ZNPP liberation is needed, order for any evil can come from Russia
22:30
Biden does not stop talking about "dictator Xi", but wants to meet with him
21:48
Ukraine's future ambassador to Hungary reveals what he will do with Orbán at their meeting
21:22
photoRussia places ICC judge on wanted list for issuing warrant for Putin's arrest
20:40
Mayor of Kharkiv names amount of money needed for reconstruction
20:28
Zelenskyy dismisses ambassador in Belarus
20:23
Media reports new vacancies in Wagner Group: they plan to monitor Russian military
All News
Advertisement: