All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians load ships with stolen grain in Berdiansk

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 14 June 2023, 07:28
Russians load ships with stolen grain in Berdiansk
Berdiansk, screenshot from deepstatemap

In Berdiansk, Russians load ships with stolen Ukrainian grain to take it to Russia.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "...at the berths of the seaport of the city of Berdiansk, dry cargo ships are being filled with grain crops stolen from Ukrainian farmers.

In the future, the occupiers plan to export [this] grain to the territory of the Russian Federation."

Advertisement:

Details: The General Staff adds that the Russian occupiers continue to rob the local population of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, using military trucks to transport the looted property.

Thus, the movement of Russian motor convoys with looted household appliances, furniture and other property of residents was observed from the settlement of Ocheretuvate in the direction of the city of Tokmak.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Defence Forces advance in south, conducting offence on 2 fronts – Defence Ministry

PACE calls for complete ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes from Olympics

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine drone attacks and injures 3 Russian soldiers in flooded part of Kherson Oblast

Counteroffensive will be the same as in autumn – Zelenskyy

Russian Mi-24 helicopter crashes in Belarus

Zelenskyy signs law banning books from Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Ukraine's partners pledge to provide $60 billion for reconstruction at London conference
23:20
Zelenskyy: There can be no spiritual ties with terrorist state, new steps to be taken
23:14
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls for recognition of Russia as terrorist against amid possible preparation of explosion at nuclear power plant
22:54
Zelenskyy: ZNPP liberation is needed, order for any evil can come from Russia
22:30
Biden does not stop talking about "dictator Xi", but wants to meet with him
21:48
Ukraine's future ambassador to Hungary reveals what he will do with Orbán at their meeting
21:22
photoRussia places ICC judge on wanted list for issuing warrant for Putin's arrest
20:40
Mayor of Kharkiv names amount of money needed for reconstruction
20:28
Zelenskyy dismisses ambassador in Belarus
20:23
Media reports new vacancies in Wagner Group: they plan to monitor Russian military
All News
Advertisement: