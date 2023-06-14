All Sections
Russians load ships with stolen grain in Berdiansk

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 14 June 2023, 07:28
Berdiansk, screenshot from deepstatemap

In Berdiansk, Russians load ships with stolen Ukrainian grain to take it to Russia.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "...at the berths of the seaport of the city of Berdiansk, dry cargo ships are being filled with grain crops stolen from Ukrainian farmers.

In the future, the occupiers plan to export [this] grain to the territory of the Russian Federation."

Details: The General Staff adds that the Russian occupiers continue to rob the local population of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, using military trucks to transport the looted property.

Thus, the movement of Russian motor convoys with looted household appliances, furniture and other property of residents was observed from the settlement of Ocheretuvate in the direction of the city of Tokmak.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

