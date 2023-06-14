Air defence downs 3 Russians Shahed drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

At night, air defences shot down three Russian Shahed drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "At night, the enemy launched drones towards our oblast. But defenders from Skhid [East] Air Command prevented his plans. All three Shahed [drones] were shot down in the sky over the region."

Details: Apart from that, Lysak reported that the Russians also attacked with heavy artillery. Nikopol was hit.

This time there were no casualties. Rescue workers are examining the area and establishing the consequences of the shelling.

