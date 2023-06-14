All Sections
Air Force clarifies details of Russian missile attack: 12 targets destroyed

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 14 June 2023, 08:06
photo by Ukrainian Air Force

On the night of 13-14 June 2023, the Russian invaders launched a missile attack on Ukraine's military and infrastructure facilities using air and sea-based cruise missiles and kamikaze attack drones.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force

Details: From the waters of the Black Sea, Russians launched four Kalibr cruise missiles in the direction of Odesa. Three missiles were shot down; one hit a civilian target.

Russians launched 10 Iranian Shahed-136/131 attack drones in the southeast direction from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov. Nine loitering munitions were shot down.

From Rostov Oblast of the Russian Federation, Russians launched six Kh-22 air-based cruise missiles from four long-range Tu-22M3 bombers. Donetsk Oblast was hit. The consequences are being established.

Quote: "So, in general, the assets and personnel of the Air Force, in cooperation with the Air Defence Forces of the Defence Forces of Ukraine, destroyed 12 air targets during this night attack: 3 Kalibr cruise missiles and 9 Iranian Shahed-136/131 attack drones."

Advertisement: