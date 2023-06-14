All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air Force clarifies details of Russian missile attack: 12 targets destroyed

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 14 June 2023, 08:06
Air Force clarifies details of Russian missile attack: 12 targets destroyed
photo by Ukrainian Air Force

On the night of 13-14 June 2023, the Russian invaders launched a missile attack on Ukraine's military and infrastructure facilities using air and sea-based cruise missiles and kamikaze attack drones.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force

Details: From the waters of the Black Sea, Russians launched four Kalibr cruise missiles in the direction of Odesa. Three missiles were shot down; one hit a civilian target.

Russians launched 10 Iranian Shahed-136/131 attack drones in the southeast direction from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov. Nine loitering munitions were shot down.

Advertisement:

From Rostov Oblast of the Russian Federation, Russians launched six Kh-22 air-based cruise missiles from four long-range Tu-22M3 bombers. Donetsk Oblast was hit. The consequences are being established.

Quote: "So, in general, the assets and personnel of the Air Force, in cooperation with the Air Defence Forces of the Defence Forces of Ukraine, destroyed 12 air targets during this night attack: 3 Kalibr cruise missiles and 9 Iranian Shahed-136/131 attack drones."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Defence Forces advance in south, conducting offence on 2 fronts – Defence Ministry

PACE calls for complete ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes from Olympics

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine drone attacks and injures 3 Russian soldiers in flooded part of Kherson Oblast

Counteroffensive will be the same as in autumn – Zelenskyy

Russian Mi-24 helicopter crashes in Belarus

Zelenskyy signs law banning books from Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Ukraine's partners pledge to provide $60 billion for reconstruction at London conference
23:20
Zelenskyy: There can be no spiritual ties with terrorist state, new steps to be taken
23:14
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls for recognition of Russia as terrorist against amid possible preparation of explosion at nuclear power plant
22:54
Zelenskyy: ZNPP liberation is needed, order for any evil can come from Russia
22:30
Biden does not stop talking about "dictator Xi", but wants to meet with him
21:48
Ukraine's future ambassador to Hungary reveals what he will do with Orbán at their meeting
21:22
photoRussia places ICC judge on wanted list for issuing warrant for Putin's arrest
20:40
Mayor of Kharkiv names amount of money needed for reconstruction
20:28
Zelenskyy dismisses ambassador in Belarus
20:23
Media reports new vacancies in Wagner Group: they plan to monitor Russian military
All News
Advertisement: