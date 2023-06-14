Russians attacked Kirovohrad Oblast with Shahed drones, hit infrastructure facility

On the night of 14 June, the Russian occupiers attacked Kirovohrad Oblast with drones; a Shahed drone struck an infrastructure facility in Svitlovodsk.

Source: The head of Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration, Andrii Raikovych, on Telegram

Quote: "Another large-scale night [missile – ed.] attack by the Russian aggressor. Shaheds struck an infrastructure facility in Svitlovodsk."

Details: Raikovych added that the attack caused a fire, which has already been contained.

There were no casualties or fatalities.

