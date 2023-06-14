Russians attacked Kirovohrad Oblast with Shahed drones, hit infrastructure facility
Wednesday, 14 June 2023, 09:55
On the night of 14 June, the Russian occupiers attacked Kirovohrad Oblast with drones; a Shahed drone struck an infrastructure facility in Svitlovodsk.
Source: The head of Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration, Andrii Raikovych, on Telegram
Quote: "Another large-scale night [missile – ed.] attack by the Russian aggressor. Shaheds struck an infrastructure facility in Svitlovodsk."
Advertisement:
Details: Raikovych added that the attack caused a fire, which has already been contained.
There were no casualties or fatalities.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!