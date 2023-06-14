Russian-backed "official" in occupied Melitopol finds explosive in his car

In Melitopol, unknown people tried to blow up the car of a Russian-appointed "official" of the so-called "Zaporizhzhia Civil Military Administration".

Source: Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation on Telegram

Details: The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation claims that on the morning of 13 June, an unknown person planted an improvised explosive device under the car of the "head of the road maintenance department of the State Road Management of Zaporizhzhia Oblast" appointed by Russians. The car was parked near an apartment building in Melitopol.

The Russian Investigative Committee claims that "as a result of vigilance", the man found the explosive device [before it detonated – ed.]. Russians opened a "criminal case" on the fact of the attempt.

