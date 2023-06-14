All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian-backed "official" in occupied Melitopol finds explosive in his car

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 14 June 2023, 11:56
Russian-backed official in occupied Melitopol finds explosive in his car
photo: Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation

In Melitopol, unknown people tried to blow up the car of a Russian-appointed "official" of the so-called "Zaporizhzhia Civil Military Administration".

Source: Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation on Telegram

Details: The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation claims that on the morning of 13 June, an unknown person planted an improvised explosive device under the car of the "head of the road maintenance department of the State Road Management of Zaporizhzhia Oblast" appointed by Russians. The car was parked near an apartment building in Melitopol. 

Advertisement:

The Russian Investigative Committee claims that "as a result of vigilance", the man found the explosive device [before it detonated – ed.]. Russians opened a "criminal case" on the fact of the attempt.

 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: