Endangered species of newts affected by destruction of Kakhovka HPP rescued in Odesa Oblast

Wednesday, 14 June 2023, 11:59

The staff of the Tuzla Estuaries National Nature Park in Odesa Oblast have rescued over fifty newts that had suffered as the Russians blew the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (KHPP).

More than a hundred animals were found dead, as reported by the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine.

Around 204 newts, listed in the Red Book of Ukraine [the official national red list of the threatened animals, plants and fungi that are protected by the law in Ukraine – ed.], were stranded up on the Black Sea coast from the Dnipro waters over the past 24 hours.

A total of 55 of them were alive, and 149 were found dead.

Photo: Ministry of Environment
Photo: Ministry of Environment

"Newts do not live in saltwater. The surviving animals were taken to the Danube Biosphere Reserve, where they were released in different parts of the river (tributaries)," the ministry said.

Photo: Ministry of Environment
Photo: Ministry of Environment

They have successfully survived the journey. Experts say they should adapt well to the Danube waters.

Photo: Ministry of Environment
Photo: Ministry of Environment

Background: Earlier, we reported that a dog from the flooded Kherson Oblast reached Odesa on boards. One of the animal rights activists who took part in the evacuation told UP about the rescue of animals in Kherson.

The Kazkova Dibrova Zoo in Nova Kakhovka was also flooded, which killed most of the animals, but some were rescued.

