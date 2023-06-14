All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Endangered species of newts affected by destruction of Kakhovka HPP rescued in Odesa Oblast

Wednesday, 14 June 2023, 11:59

The staff of the Tuzla Estuaries National Nature Park in Odesa Oblast have rescued over fifty newts that had suffered as the Russians blew the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (KHPP).

More than a hundred animals were found dead, as reported by the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine.

Around 204 newts, listed in the Red Book of Ukraine [the official national red list of the threatened animals, plants and fungi that are protected by the law in Ukraine – ed.], were stranded up on the Black Sea coast from the Dnipro waters over the past 24 hours.

Advertisement:

A total of 55 of them were alive, and 149 were found dead.

Photo: Ministry of Environment
Photo: Ministry of Environment

"Newts do not live in saltwater. The surviving animals were taken to the Danube Biosphere Reserve, where they were released in different parts of the river (tributaries)," the ministry said.

Photo: Ministry of Environment
Photo: Ministry of Environment

They have successfully survived the journey. Experts say they should adapt well to the Danube waters.

Photo: Ministry of Environment
Photo: Ministry of Environment

Background: Earlier, we reported that a dog from the flooded Kherson Oblast reached Odesa on boards. One of the animal rights activists who took part in the evacuation told UP about the rescue of animals in Kherson.

The Kazkova Dibrova Zoo in Nova Kakhovka was also flooded, which killed most of the animals, but some were rescued.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: