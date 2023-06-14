All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Six killed: law enforcers post photos of car fired upon in Sumy Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 14 June 2023, 12:22
Six killed: law enforcers post photos of car fired upon in Sumy Oblast
RUSSIAN FORCES FIRED UPON A UAZ VEHICLE CARRYING STATE FOREST RESOURCES AGENCY WORKERS IN SUMY OBLAST, PHOTO BY PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE

Law enforcers have initiated a case into Russia's violation of the laws and customs of war over targeting a UAZ vehicle in Sumy Oblast, which killed six people on 14 June.

Source: National Police of Ukraine in Sumy Oblast; Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office, Office of the Prosecutor General; Volodymyr Artiukh, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: The investigation suggests that on 13 June 2023, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, Russian forces fired upon a UAZ car moving through the territory of the Seredyna-Buda territorial hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Advertisement:

Prosecutors and police say six people sustained fatal injuries in the shooting: 2 civilians and four forestry workers were killed.

Earlier, Volodymyr Artiukh reported the killing of 7 employees of the State Forest Resources Agency of Ukraine in the Shostka district of Sumy Oblast.

The prosecutor's office posted photos of the car that had been attacked.

A pre-trial investigation is underway into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Article 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The pre-trial investigation is being carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine Investigation Department in Sumy Oblast. Prosecutors are documenting the aftermath of the shooting.

Apart from that, an orphanage, a private house, a shop and power lines were damaged on 13 June.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: