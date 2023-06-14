All Sections
Six killed: law enforcers post photos of car fired upon in Sumy Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 14 June 2023, 12:22
Six killed: law enforcers post photos of car fired upon in Sumy Oblast
RUSSIAN FORCES FIRED UPON A UAZ VEHICLE CARRYING STATE FOREST RESOURCES AGENCY WORKERS IN SUMY OBLAST, PHOTO BY PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE

Law enforcers have initiated a case into Russia's violation of the laws and customs of war over targeting a UAZ vehicle in Sumy Oblast, which killed six people on 14 June.

Source: National Police of Ukraine in Sumy Oblast; Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office, Office of the Prosecutor General; Volodymyr Artiukh, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: The investigation suggests that on 13 June 2023, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, Russian forces fired upon a UAZ car moving through the territory of the Seredyna-Buda territorial hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Prosecutors and police say six people sustained fatal injuries in the shooting: 2 civilians and four forestry workers were killed.

Earlier, Volodymyr Artiukh reported the killing of 7 employees of the State Forest Resources Agency of Ukraine in the Shostka district of Sumy Oblast.

The prosecutor's office posted photos of the car that had been attacked.

A pre-trial investigation is underway into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Article 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The pre-trial investigation is being carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine Investigation Department in Sumy Oblast. Prosecutors are documenting the aftermath of the shooting.

Apart from that, an orphanage, a private house, a shop and power lines were damaged on 13 June.

