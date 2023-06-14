Police show video of first minutes after missile attack in Odesa

Patrol police have released a video showing first minutes after the missile attack in Odesa on the night of 14 June.

Source: Patrol police of Ukraine

Quote: "We were among the first to arrive at the scene. [We] evacuated citizens from the damaged house and provided the necessary assistance to the victims."

Details: The police added that all relevant services were working on the site.

Advertisement:

Background:

On the night of 14 June, Russia attacked Odesa with 4 Kalibr missiles, killing three people and injuring 13.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!