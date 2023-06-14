All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


30 civilians evacuated from 4 recently liberated villages in Donetsk Oblast

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 14 June 2023, 14:51
30 civilians evacuated from 4 recently liberated villages in Donetsk Oblast

Thirty civilians have been evacuated from four villages in Donetsk Oblast recently liberated by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, during a press briefing at Media Center Ukraine – Ukrinform on 14 June 2023

Quote from Kyrylenko: "Blahodatne, Storozhove, Neskuchne and Makarivka have been liberated. Mop-up operations are currently being undertaken there to eliminate the remaining Russian armed forces personnel, some of whom are still hiding in the said settlements.

The total number of people [evacuated from the settlements] and transferred to locations where they are receiving medical and psychological help, and offered food, is 30, including one person with a disability."

Advertisement:

Details: According to Kyrylenko, the evacuees will be given long-term accommodation outside of Donetsk Oblast, because all settlements in the latter remain dangerous for civilians.

Quote from Kyrylenko: "Fighting is currently taking place in the Volnovakha district where our forces are advancing, but I’ll leave it to the country’s leaders and military commanders to report on that. The situation is stable. The offensive is trending positively."

Background:

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

  • On 12 June, Kyrylenko said that 11 civilians were evacuated from three recently liberated settlements – Blahodatne, Storozhove and Neskuchne – in Donetsk Oblast.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Defence Forces advance in south, conducting offence on 2 fronts – Defence Ministry

PACE calls for complete ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes from Olympics

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine drone attacks and injures 3 Russian soldiers in flooded part of Kherson Oblast

Counteroffensive will be the same as in autumn – Zelenskyy

Russian Mi-24 helicopter crashes in Belarus

Zelenskyy signs law banning books from Russia

All News
Donetsk region
Ukrainian Defence Forces have partial success and are gaining foothold on two fronts – General Staff
Russians attack Pokrovsk, injuring child
Ukraine's Armed Forces are advancing and consolidating on two fronts – General Staff
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Ukraine's partners pledge to provide $60 billion for reconstruction at London conference
23:20
Zelenskyy: There can be no spiritual ties with terrorist state, new steps to be taken
23:14
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls for recognition of Russia as terrorist against amid possible preparation of explosion at nuclear power plant
22:54
Zelenskyy: ZNPP liberation is needed, order for any evil can come from Russia
22:30
Biden does not stop talking about "dictator Xi", but wants to meet with him
21:48
Ukraine's future ambassador to Hungary reveals what he will do with Orbán at their meeting
21:22
photoRussia places ICC judge on wanted list for issuing warrant for Putin's arrest
20:40
Mayor of Kharkiv names amount of money needed for reconstruction
20:28
Zelenskyy dismisses ambassador in Belarus
20:23
Media reports new vacancies in Wagner Group: they plan to monitor Russian military
All News
Advertisement: