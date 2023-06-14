30 civilians evacuated from 4 recently liberated villages in Donetsk Oblast

Thirty civilians have been evacuated from four villages in Donetsk Oblast recently liberated by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, during a press briefing at Media Center Ukraine – Ukrinform on 14 June 2023

Quote from Kyrylenko: "Blahodatne, Storozhove, Neskuchne and Makarivka have been liberated. Mop-up operations are currently being undertaken there to eliminate the remaining Russian armed forces personnel, some of whom are still hiding in the said settlements.

The total number of people [evacuated from the settlements] and transferred to locations where they are receiving medical and psychological help, and offered food, is 30, including one person with a disability."

Details: According to Kyrylenko, the evacuees will be given long-term accommodation outside of Donetsk Oblast, because all settlements in the latter remain dangerous for civilians.

Quote from Kyrylenko: "Fighting is currently taking place in the Volnovakha district where our forces are advancing, but I’ll leave it to the country’s leaders and military commanders to report on that. The situation is stable. The offensive is trending positively."

Background:

On 12 June, Kyrylenko said that 11 civilians were evacuated from three recently liberated settlements – Blahodatne, Storozhove and Neskuchne – in Donetsk Oblast.

