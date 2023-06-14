All Sections
Russians attacked Chernihiv Oblast, killing local resident

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 14 June 2023, 18:59
Russians attacked Chernihiv Oblast, killing local resident

A resident of the village of Yanzhulivka, located in the Semenivka hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] of Chernihiv Oblast, was killed as a result of a Russian shelling on 14 June.

Source: Operational Command Pivnich (North) on Telegram; National Police in Chernihiv Oblast on Facebook

Quote: "From 13:40 to 14:35, 13 strikes were recorded in the village of Yanzhulivka, probably from an 82 mm mortar. As a result of the shelling, a local resident was killed. Two private houses have also been damaged. "

Details: The police said that the deceased was 55 years old. At the time of the shelling, the woman was doing household chores. 

In general, since the beginning of the day,the Russians have fired at least three times at the border territories of Chernihiv Oblast. In particular, five strikes were recorded from 10:50 to 11:03 in the area of the village of Krasny Khutir, probably from a 120 mm mortar.

And from 13:30 to 13:50, four strikes were recorded, most likely from tubed artillery, in the area of the settlement of Karpovychi.

Operational Command Pivnich (North) noted that in both cases, information on the victims among the local population or damage to civilian infrastructure was not reported.

