All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attacked Chernihiv Oblast, killing local resident

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 14 June 2023, 18:59
Russians attacked Chernihiv Oblast, killing local resident

A resident of the village of Yanzhulivka, located in the Semenivka hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] of Chernihiv Oblast, was killed as a result of a Russian shelling on 14 June.

Source: Operational Command Pivnich (North) on Telegram; National Police in Chernihiv Oblast on Facebook

Quote: "From 13:40 to 14:35, 13 strikes were recorded in the village of Yanzhulivka, probably from an 82 mm mortar. As a result of the shelling, a local resident was killed. Two private houses have also been damaged. "

Advertisement:

Details: The police said that the deceased was 55 years old. At the time of the shelling, the woman was doing household chores. 

 

In general, since the beginning of the day,the Russians have fired at least three times at the border territories of Chernihiv Oblast. In particular, five strikes were recorded from 10:50 to 11:03 in the area of the village of Krasny Khutir, probably from a 120 mm mortar.

And from 13:30 to 13:50, four strikes were recorded, most likely from tubed artillery, in the area of the settlement of Karpovychi.

Operational Command Pivnich (North) noted that in both cases, information on the victims among the local population or damage to civilian infrastructure was not reported.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: