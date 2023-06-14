27 settlements still flooded on Dnipro’s right bank in Kherson Oblast

Kalynivske in Kherson Oblast. Photo from the Telegram of the Headquarters for dealing with the aftermath of the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant by Russian terrorists

As of the evening on 14 June, 27 settlements and 2,079 houses remained flooded on the right bank of Kherson Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Today [14 June − ed.], the water moved away from Poniativka, Kherson Oblast. There, stabilisation and restoration work begin immediately."

Details: The head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration added that in just one day, bomb disposal experts examined more than 8 hectares of territory, 1.4 km of roads, and the building of a critical infrastructure facility. At the same time, power engineers restored power supply in the villages of Inhulets and Zarichne; over 800 consumers have been connected to the network.

Pumping water from the yards of houses in Chornobaivka and Bilozerka hromadas [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. But the passage between Bilozerka and Kherson has already been established.

Prokudin noted that the inspection of damaged property is currently underway, which is reflected in relevant acts.

A register of affected hromadas has already been created, and each of them has formed relevant commissions.

