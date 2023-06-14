Zelenskyy speaks of military aid and Ukraine's membership in NATO with Polish President

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda, during which they discussed military assistance to Ukraine and Ukraine's future membership in NATO.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening address

Quote: "I have just spoken with the President of Poland Andrzej Duda - an hour-long conversation, primarily on security issues. The current situation on the battlefield, weapons for our military, and ammunition. I thanked him for the fulfilment of previous defence agreements."

Zelenskyy also added that, in every conversation, the parties usually pay considerable attention to long-term security and guarantees of peace − not only for Ukraine.

Zelensky stressed that Poland "is quite realistic about the need for Ukraine's membership in NATO." The President called such a need objective and added that together with Duda he was developing concrete content for the Alliance summit in Vilnius.

"This is exactly the moment when Russian assumptions that someone in NATO is still afraid of Russia should be completely shattered. Such assumptions fuel Russia’s aggressive ambitions. We must and can neutralise them. We thank Poland for its support of Ukraine and the real strengthening of NATO,"concluded Zelensky.

