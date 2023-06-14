All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy speaks of military aid and Ukraine's membership in NATO with Polish President

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 14 June 2023, 23:39
Zelenskyy speaks of military aid and Ukraine's membership in NATO with Polish President
Duda and Zelenskyy. Photo from the President's Office website

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda, during which they discussed military assistance to Ukraine and Ukraine's future membership in NATO.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening address

Quote: "I have just spoken with the President of Poland Andrzej Duda - an hour-long conversation, primarily on security issues. The current situation on the battlefield, weapons for our military, and ammunition. I thanked him for the fulfilment of previous defence agreements."

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy also added that, in every conversation, the parties usually pay considerable attention to long-term security and guarantees of peace − not only for Ukraine.

Zelensky stressed that Poland "is quite realistic about the need for Ukraine's membership in NATO." The President called such a need objective and added that together with Duda he was developing concrete content for the Alliance summit in Vilnius.

"This is exactly the moment when Russian assumptions that someone in NATO is still afraid of Russia should be completely shattered. Such assumptions fuel Russia’s aggressive ambitions. We must and can neutralise them. We thank Poland for its support of Ukraine and the  real strengthening of NATO,"concluded Zelensky.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: