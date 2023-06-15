All Sections
Zelensky decorates 331 servicemen with state awards

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 15 June 2023, 00:33
Zelensky decorates 331 servicemen with state awards
MILITARY AWARDS. PHOTO OF UKRAINE'S DEFENCE MINISTRY

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy handed state awards to 331 military personnel on 14 June, including Air Force soldiers and intelligence officers.

Source: Zelenskyy during his evening address

Quote: "Today [on 14 June – ed.], I signed new decrees to honour our warriors with state awards, including the servicemen of the Air Force, our air defence, those heroes who save the lives of our people every night, every day. Additionally, our intelligence officers and servicemen of the Armed Forces – combat brigades and units – were awarded. In total, 331 warriors. 331 heroic lives.

Please always remember that all of us in Ukraine owe our lives to those who stood up to defend the lives of our people and our independence. Respect for our warriors, respect for the families of our warriors, respect for the wives and husbands of all those who have stood up to defend the state is a must. Gratitude to these people is a must. Ukraine knows how to be grateful, and it should be shown every day."

Background: On Ukraine’s Infantry Day, Zelenskyy presented state awards to infantrymen and conferred honorary insignia, including the title of Hero of Ukraine, on Serhii Sirchenko and Valerii Hliebov (posthumously).

