Russians drones attack Ukraine's south: explosions in Odesa

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 15 June 2023, 04:30
On the night of 14-15 June, Russian drones attacked the south of Ukraine, they were opposed by Ukrainian air defence assets. Explosions rang out in Odesa.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South) on Facebook; Suspilne (Ukraine's public broadcaster) on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy is attacking Ukraine's south with unmanned aerial vehicles. There is also a threat of a missile strike. Defence forces are activated."

Details: Operational Command Pivden (South) called on citizens not to neglect their own safety,  to take shelter or use the "two walls" rule.

At around 04:00, Suspilne reported that the sounds of explosions were heard in Odesa.

Later, Serhii Bratchuk, Head of the Civic Council at the Odesa Oblast Military Administration, reported that air defence systems had been activated in Odesa. 

Update at 04:30. Suspilne reported repeated explosions in the city.

Background: An air raid siren was issued in several of Ukraine’s regions.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

