Air defence downs all 13 Shaheds launched by Russians at Odesa Oblast at night

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 15 June 2023, 06:25
Air defence downs all 13 Shaheds launched by Russians at Odesa Oblast at night

According to preliminary data, Ukraine's air defence forces shot down 13 of the 13 Shahed drones that attacked Odesa Oblast on the night of 14-15 June.

Source: Serhii Bratchuk, Head of the Civic Council at Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Odesa Oblast. Preliminary reports: 13 Shahed drones attacked Odesa Oblast. All of them were shot down by air defence."

Background:

  • On the night of 14-15 June, Russian drones attacked Ukraine's south
  • Ukraine’s air defence downed the Russian drones. 
  • Explosions rang out in Odesa.

Advertisement: