Air defence downs all 13 Shaheds launched by Russians at Odesa Oblast at night
Thursday, 15 June 2023, 06:25
According to preliminary data, Ukraine's air defence forces shot down 13 of the 13 Shahed drones that attacked Odesa Oblast on the night of 14-15 June.
Source: Serhii Bratchuk, Head of the Civic Council at Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Odesa Oblast. Preliminary reports: 13 Shahed drones attacked Odesa Oblast. All of them were shot down by air defence."
Background:
- On the night of 14-15 June, Russian drones attacked Ukraine's south
- Ukraine’s air defence downed the Russian drones.
- Explosions rang out in Odesa.
