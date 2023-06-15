Ukrainian defenders have 49 combat clashes with Russians in one day – General Staff report

Forty-nine combat clashes took place between the defence forces of Ukraine and the Russian occupation forces on 14 June.

Source: Report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 15 June

Quote: "At night, between 00:20 and 04:30 on 15 June 2023, the Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on Ukraine with Kh-101/Kh-555 air-launched cruise missiles and Shahed-type attack drones.

Four Tu-95MS strategic aircraft launched four Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea. One of the missiles was destroyed, while the rest hit industrial facilities in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

The enemy launched Iranian-made Shahed drones from the northern and southern directions. All 20 attack drones were destroyed.

In addition, an enemy tactical reconnaissance UAV was shot down on the eastern front.

According to updated information, over the past day, the Russian occupiers launched a missile and air strike against Ukraine, using six Kh-22 air-launched cruise missiles, four Kalibr sea-launched cruise missiles and seven Iranian-made Shahed attack drones. Nine air targets were destroyed during the attack, including three Kalibr cruise missiles and six Iranian-made Shahed attack drones.

In total, the enemy carried out 38 air strikes over the past day, and fired from multiple-launch rocket systems about 52 times.

The likelihood of further missile and air strikes across Ukraine is very high.

The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, where 49 combat clashes took place over the past day."

Details: The situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remained unchanged.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russia carried out airstrikes on Hirky in Chernihiv Oblast and Vesele, Starytsia and Budarky in Kharkiv Oblast. The Russians deployed mortars and artillery to attack the settlements of Karpovychi and Leonivka in Chernihiv Oblast; they also hit Novovasylivka, Stara Huta, Nova Huta, Seredyna-Buda, Tovstodubove, Bachivsk, Popivka, Atynske, Bilopillia, Shpyl, Pavlivka, Katerynivka, Obody, Kindrativka and Myropillia in Sumy Oblast, as well as Odnorobivka, Ivashky, Hoptivka, Vysoka Yaruha, Mali Prokhody, Starytsia, Krasne, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Vilkhuvatka and Zemlianky in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces conducted an airstrike near Kyslivka in Kharkiv Oblast. They deployed mortars and artillery to fire on Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Berestove, Lyman Pershyi and Masiutivka in Kharkiv Oblast and Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Vesele. The Russians launched an airstrike in the vicinity of Ivanivka in Donetsk Oblast. The settlements of Kyslivka, Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Yampolivka, Torske, Verkhniokamianske, Spirne and Serebrianka in Donetsk Oblast came under artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the settlements of Yahidne and Berkhivka. They launched airstrikes in the areas of Spirne, Rozdolivka, Levadne, Kramatorsk, Kostiantynivka and Bila Hora in Donetsk Oblast. The settlements of Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Druzhba, Toretsk, Oleksandropil, Sukha Balka, New-York, Troitske and Pivdenne in Donetsk Oblast were affected by Russian artillery fire.

On the Avdiivka front, Russian forces conducted offensive actions near Avdiivka, but were unsuccessful. They launched airstrikes in the vicinity of Avdiivka and Novobakhmutivka. The Russians deployed artillery to fire on Vesele, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Umanske, Semenivka, Vodiane, Sieverne, Pervomaiske, Karlivka, Novokalynove and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled all Russian assaults near the city of Marinka. Meanwhile, the Russians also shelled areas in and around Krasnohorivka, Bahatyr, Hostre, Heorhiivka, Netailove, Marinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces conducted airstrikes near Zolota Nyva in Donetsk Oblast. They also shelled Vodiane, Kurakhove, Maksymivka, Yelyzavetivka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Vremivka, Velyka Novosilka, Vilne Pole and Zolota Nyva in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They bombarded over 50 cities, towns and villages. This includes Zelene Pole, Novopil, Neskuchne, Novyi Komar and Makarivka in Donetsk Oblast; Novodarivka, Levadne, Chervone, Huliaipole and Piatykhatky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Osokorivka, Mykhailivka, Havrylivka, Respublikanets, Beryslav, Bilozerka, Veletenske and Kizomys in Kherson Oblast, and Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast.

During the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aircraft carried out 14 airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated.

In addition, Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck 13 clusters of Russian military personnel, 2 command posts, 3 anti-aircraft missile systems and 3 electronic warfare stations.

