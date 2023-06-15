Russians say 9 drones attacked Crimea

Sergey Aksyonov, so-called Head of the Russian administration in occupied Crimea, has reported a drone attack on the temporarily occupied peninsula on the night of 14-15 June.

Source: Aksyonov and Russian channels on Telegram

Quote from Aksyonov: "Nine UAVs were recorded over the territory of the Republic of Crimea during the night and morning of today [15 June – ed.]: nine drones were shot down by air defence forces, three were downed by electronic warfare assets."

Details: The collaborator also added that one drone allegedly exploded in the village of Dokuchaieve in the Krasnohvardiiskyi district, but there were no victims, only glass was broken in a number of houses.

Aksyonov said that all services had rushed to the scene and called on people to keep calm.

