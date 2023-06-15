Russians kill 2 civilians in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts in one day

AFTERMATH OF RUSSIAN STRIKES IN ZAPORIZHZHIA OBLAST. PHOTO FROM MALASHKO’S TELEGRAM

At least two people have been killed in Russian attacks in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts.

Source: Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko and his counterpart in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Yurii Malashko, on Telegram

Quote from Malashko: "Unfortunately, a 58-year-old woman died during the shelling of Preobrazhenka."

Details: One more person died in Pereizne in Donetsk Oblast, and 3 people were injured in the oblast.

Malashko said that in total, the Russians landed 80 strikes on 17 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as a result of which 23 civilian buildings were destroyed.

