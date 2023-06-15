Prigozhin challenges Putin and Russian authorities – UK Intelligence

The owner of the Russian "Wagner group" Yevgeny Prigozhin, who has previously sharply criticised the Russian Ministry of Defence, has now challenged the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, according to UK Defence Intelligence.

Source: Defence Intelligence review from the UK Ministry of Defence, published on 15 June on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda.

Details: UK Defence Intelligence recalled that on 10 June, the Russian Ministry of Defence stated that all "volunteer formations", such as the Wagner Group, should sign contracts directly with the Russian Ministry of Defence. Speaking on television on 13 June, Putin directly supported this move.

The UK MoD noted that Prigozhin has sharply criticised the leadership of the Russian Ministry of Defence but relied on Putin's authority.

However, despite Putin's comments, Prigozhin said on 14 June that "none of Wagner's fighters is ready to go down the path of shame again. That’s why they will not sign the contracts."

"Prigozhin's rhetoric is evolving into defiance of broader sections of the Russian establishment. 01 July 2023, the deadline for the volunteers to sign contracts, is likely to be a key way-point in the feud," the report said.

