Russia ups use of its tactical aircraft in response to Ukraine's counteroffensive – UK Intelligence

Over the past two weeks, there has been an increase in the number of take-offs of the Russian tactical combat aircraft, especially over the southern part of Ukraine, the UK Intelligence reports.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence, as reported by European Pravda

As intelligence notes, the activation of the Russian tactical aircraft has almost certainly been in response to the Ukrainian offensive operations, as the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) attempt to support ground troops with air strikes.

Quote: "Despite the uptick, VKS’ daily sortie rate remains much lower than the peak of up to 300 daily missions early in the war," the report says.

The agency also adds that the south of Ukraine "has often been more permissible for Russian air operations compared to other sectors of the front".

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 14 June 2023.



In addition, over the last year, VKS has increased its use of air-to-surface weapons, such as glide bombs, which allow attack aircraft to remain well away from their targets.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron has said that Ukraine's counteroffensive has been going on for several days and should lead to conditions that will allow Kyiv to start negotiations in the most favourable way.

The White House also confirmed the start of Ukraine's counteroffensive operations, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg positively assessed the first offensive operations of the Ukrainian forces.

