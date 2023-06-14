All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia ups use of its tactical aircraft in response to Ukraine's counteroffensive – UK Intelligence

European PravdaWednesday, 14 June 2023, 09:31

Over the past two weeks, there has been an increase in the number of take-offs of the Russian tactical combat aircraft, especially over the southern part of Ukraine, the UK Intelligence reports.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence, as reported by European Pravda

As intelligence notes, the activation of the Russian tactical aircraft has almost certainly been in response to the Ukrainian offensive operations, as the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) attempt to support ground troops with air strikes.

Quote: "Despite the uptick, VKS’ daily sortie rate remains much lower than the peak of up to 300 daily missions early in the war," the report says.

Advertisement:

The agency also adds that the south of Ukraine "has often been more permissible for Russian air operations compared to other sectors of the front".

In addition, over the last year, VKS has increased its use of air-to-surface weapons, such as glide bombs, which allow attack aircraft to remain well away from their targets.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron has said that Ukraine's counteroffensive has been going on for several days and should lead to conditions that will allow Kyiv to start negotiations in the most favourable way.

The White House also confirmed the start of Ukraine's counteroffensive operations, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg positively assessed the first offensive operations of the Ukrainian forces.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Defence Forces advance in south, conducting offence on 2 fronts – Defence Ministry

PACE calls for complete ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes from Olympics

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine drone attacks and injures 3 Russian soldiers in flooded part of Kherson Oblast

Counteroffensive will be the same as in autumn – Zelenskyy

Russian Mi-24 helicopter crashes in Belarus

Zelenskyy signs law banning books from Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Ukraine's partners pledge to provide $60 billion for reconstruction at London conference
23:20
Zelenskyy: There can be no spiritual ties with terrorist state, new steps to be taken
23:14
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls for recognition of Russia as terrorist against amid possible preparation of explosion at nuclear power plant
22:54
Zelenskyy: ZNPP liberation is needed, order for any evil can come from Russia
22:30
Biden does not stop talking about "dictator Xi", but wants to meet with him
21:48
Ukraine's future ambassador to Hungary reveals what he will do with Orbán at their meeting
21:22
photoRussia places ICC judge on wanted list for issuing warrant for Putin's arrest
20:40
Mayor of Kharkiv names amount of money needed for reconstruction
20:28
Zelenskyy dismisses ambassador in Belarus
20:23
Media reports new vacancies in Wagner Group: they plan to monitor Russian military
All News
Advertisement: