Ukraine's large-scale counteroffensive will take place in coming weeks – Estonian Defence Ministry

European PravdaThursday, 15 June 2023, 11:22

Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur expects to see more large-scale counteroffensive actions by Ukraine in the coming weeks and calls for not putting pressure on Ukrainians who "know what they are doing".

Source: Pevkur upon arriving at a meeting of NATO defence ministers on 15 June, as reported by a correspondent of European Pravda from Brussels.

Details: Pevkur points out that it is essential to maintain support for Ukraine as the counteroffensive is ongoing.

"We all understand what this means: both sides on the battlefield are suffering losses, which means that assistance to Ukraine is highly critical," Pevkur said.

Meanwhile, he said, a major counter-offensive has not yet begun.

"We observe the presence of some brigades moving in different areas, but we still do not see large tank battalions in action. We are hopeful that we will see more activity in the coming weeks," the minister said.

"My message to everyone is: don't put too much pressure on the Ukrainians. They know what to do, we are helping them, and they have to win the war," he added.

The Minister said Estonia would continue to support Ukraine and provide further assistance: "I am pleased that we have an agreement with a number of our allies to announce a new package of assistance to Ukraine during this meeting today."

Background: Czech President Petr Pavel said that Ukraine has not yet launched a full-scale counter-offensive, but that the first operations of the Defence Forces in several areas were a "moderate beginning".

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg reportedly believes that it is too early to draw conclusions about whether the Ukrainian counteroffensive will be a turning point in the war.

