All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Pentagon chief outlines what is to be discussed during Ramstein-format meeting

European PravdaThursday, 15 June 2023, 12:01

Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin has outlined the main issues to be considered during the Ramstein meeting on 15 June.

Source: Austin, opening a meeting at NATO headquarters in the Belgian capital, as reported by a correspondent of European Pravda from Brussels.

Details: Austin stressed that the participants of the Ramstein-format meeting continue their efforts to protect Ukrainian citizens from Russian air strikes. He mentioned the Patriot, IRIS-T, and NASAMS air defence systems already delivered to Kyiv.

Quote: "I have asked that the members of this contact group continue to work to provide Ukraine with the air defence assets and ammunition that is essential to protect its citizens," he said.

Advertisement:

Details: Furthermore, the meeting will focus on the training of Ukrainian pilots on Western fighter jets.

"During our last meeting, we announced a new initiative led by the Netherlands and Denmark to train Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation fighter aircraft, including the F-16s... We look forward to hearing more about your progress today," Austin said.

Additionally, Germany and Poland will inform their partners about the next steps in the key task of supporting and maintaining Ukrainian Leopard tanks, the Pentagon chief added.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

A separate issue will be to ensure that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are able to defend Ukraine against Russian aggression in the future.

"It is becoming increasingly clear that Ukraine needs a force that is mutually compatible with our military. So today we will hear from US Commander Cavoli (Supreme Allied Commander Europe – ed.) and some of our colleagues about future training plans and our work to support that," Austin added.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that amid Ukraine's counter-offensive, the allies will focus on ensuring the functioning of the delivered weapon systems during the Ramstein meeting on 15 June.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Defence Forces advance in south, conducting offence on 2 fronts – Defence Ministry

PACE calls for complete ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes from Olympics

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine drone attacks and injures 3 Russian soldiers in flooded part of Kherson Oblast

Counteroffensive will be the same as in autumn – Zelenskyy

Russian Mi-24 helicopter crashes in Belarus

Zelenskyy signs law banning books from Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Ukraine's partners pledge to provide $60 billion for reconstruction at London conference
23:20
Zelenskyy: There can be no spiritual ties with terrorist state, new steps to be taken
23:14
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls for recognition of Russia as terrorist against amid possible preparation of explosion at nuclear power plant
22:54
Zelenskyy: ZNPP liberation is needed, order for any evil can come from Russia
22:30
Biden does not stop talking about "dictator Xi", but wants to meet with him
21:48
Ukraine's future ambassador to Hungary reveals what he will do with Orbán at their meeting
21:22
photoRussia places ICC judge on wanted list for issuing warrant for Putin's arrest
20:40
Mayor of Kharkiv names amount of money needed for reconstruction
20:28
Zelenskyy dismisses ambassador in Belarus
20:23
Media reports new vacancies in Wagner Group: they plan to monitor Russian military
All News
Advertisement: