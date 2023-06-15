All Sections
Japan negotiates on artillery shells for Ukraine – WSJ

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 15 June 2023, 12:07
Japan negotiates on artillery shells for Ukraine – WSJ

Japan has been negotiating the supply of artillery shells to the US to increase its stockpile for Ukraine, as Tokyo seeks a workaround to help Kyiv in its counteroffensive despite restrictions on arms exports.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Details: The effort to find artillery shells for Ukraine has stepped up due to the counteroffensive.

The US has sent over 2 million 155mm artillery shells to Ukraine since the beginning of February 2022, and Washington is pressuring its allies to provide supplies as well.

The US has used up its stockpile and is looking for ways to support Ukraine without compromising its own military readiness.

Quote: "Japan is considering supplying 155mm artillery shells to the US under a 2016 agreement that allows the two countries to exchange ammunition as part of their long-standing security alliance.

The shells will help replenish US stockpiles as they support Ukraine’s war effort," the WSJ reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the talks.

Details: US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin held talks in Tokyo with Japanese Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada.

Following the meeting, Austin praised Japan for its non-lethal military support to Ukraine and said that additional assistance would be welcome.

The number of munitions that Japan can supply and their delivery timing has not been established.

Ukrainian troops use over 90,000 155mm shells per month, as reported by the country’s Defence Ministry.

In its statement, Japan's Ministry of Defence said it had not made a final decision on whether to supply artillery shells to either the US or Ukraine. Japan said it was holding various discussions with the US but refused to elaborate on what they were about.

Japan has provided body armour, helmets and other non-lethal military aid to Ukraine since the Russian invasion began, but it has not provided weapons, citing self-imposed restrictions.

The Japanese government adopted arms export restrictions in the 1960s and ruled out the transfer of lethal weapons abroad.

Although the plan with artillery shells does not involve the direct deployment of lethal weapons on the battlefield, it will still be politically sensitive in Japan, where many voters do not want to be involved in foreign conflicts.

Meanwhile, some conservative Japanese lawmakers say that the country should follow the example of the United States and European countries and directly arm Ukraine.

Japan's military is decommissioning M270 multiple launch rocket systems, similar to the HIMARS missile systems that Ukraine received from the United States and effectively used against Russia.

Japan's ruling party and its coalition partner began discussing easing restrictions on arms exports at the beginning of this year.

Opinion polls show that voters in Japan generally support strengthening the army to defend against regional threats and supporting Ukraine in its war with Russia, but they are not keen on providing weapons.

