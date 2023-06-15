All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


IAEA Director General arrives at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

European PravdaThursday, 15 June 2023, 12:21

The IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has arrived at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in the city of Enerhodar, which is currently occupied by Russian forces.

Source: Energoatom, Ukraine's national nuclear energy company, on Telegram, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has started a visit to the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP," the statement said. 

Advertisement:

Background: Earlier, Reuters reported, citing an unnamed government official, that Grossi had postponed a planned trip to the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia NPP due to the security situation.

"He’s waiting to be able to travel safely," the source reported.

Grossi was expected to visit the plant on 14 June after talks in Kyiv on 13 June, but a diplomatic source said the visit would be postponed "for several hours".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: