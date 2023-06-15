IAEA Director General arrives at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

The IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has arrived at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in the city of Enerhodar, which is currently occupied by Russian forces.

Source: Energoatom, Ukraine's national nuclear energy company, on Telegram, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has started a visit to the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP," the statement said.

Background: Earlier, Reuters reported, citing an unnamed government official, that Grossi had postponed a planned trip to the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia NPP due to the security situation.

"He’s waiting to be able to travel safely," the source reported.

Grossi was expected to visit the plant on 14 June after talks in Kyiv on 13 June, but a diplomatic source said the visit would be postponed "for several hours".

