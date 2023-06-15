All Sections
Ukrainian Defence Ministry posts photos of hit US-made Bradley IFV: Outstanding combat survivability

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 15 June 2023, 12:41
Photo: GETTY IMAGES

Hanna Maliar, Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister, has posted a photo of a Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) damaged by Russian forces, confirming the combat survivability of the vehicle following a direct hit.

Source: Maliar on Telegram

Quote from Maliar: "The first photo depicts a Ukrainian Bradley following a direct hit from a Grad rocket [BM-21 Grad – a self-propelled 122 mm multiple rocket launcher – ed.]. The second photo shows the crew of this Bradley successfully evacuating after the hit and further performing tasks on other vehicles. The damaged Bradley is undergoing repairs."

Details: She said that the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade reported that a Bradley IFV had sustained a direct missile hit to its turret and caught fire during a combat mission.

 

The crew safely evacuated, and the driver moved the armoured vehicle to a safe position and extinguished it. One of the soldiers suffered a mild contusion.

"This example proves that the outstanding combat survivability promised by the armoured vehicle manufacturer is not just words. Bradley helps to save the most precious thing – the lives of [our] servicemen. And steel can always be repaired. There is no vehicle that cannot be destroyed, there is a vehicle that saves lives," Maliar said.

