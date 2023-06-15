All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Defence Ministry posts photos of hit US-made Bradley IFV: Outstanding combat survivability

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 15 June 2023, 12:41
Ukrainian Defence Ministry posts photos of hit US-made Bradley IFV: Outstanding combat survivability
Photo: GETTY IMAGES

Hanna Maliar, Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister, has posted a photo of a Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) damaged by Russian forces, confirming the combat survivability of the vehicle following a direct hit.

Source: Maliar on Telegram

Quote from Maliar: "The first photo depicts a Ukrainian Bradley following a direct hit from a Grad rocket [BM-21 Grad – a self-propelled 122 mm multiple rocket launcher – ed.]. The second photo shows the crew of this Bradley successfully evacuating after the hit and further performing tasks on other vehicles. The damaged Bradley is undergoing repairs."

 

Details: She said that the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade reported that a Bradley IFV had sustained a direct missile hit to its turret and caught fire during a combat mission.

Advertisement:
 

The crew safely evacuated, and the driver moved the armoured vehicle to a safe position and extinguished it. One of the soldiers suffered a mild contusion.

"This example proves that the outstanding combat survivability promised by the armoured vehicle manufacturer is not just words. Bradley helps to save the most precious thing – the lives of [our] servicemen. And steel can always be repaired. There is no vehicle that cannot be destroyed, there is a vehicle that saves lives," Maliar said.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!



Advertisement:

Defence Forces advance in south, conducting offence on 2 fronts – Defence Ministry

PACE calls for complete ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes from Olympics

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine drone attacks and injures 3 Russian soldiers in flooded part of Kherson Oblast

Counteroffensive will be the same as in autumn – Zelenskyy

Russian Mi-24 helicopter crashes in Belarus

Zelenskyy signs law banning books from Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:20
Zelenskyy: There can be no spiritual ties with terrorist state, new steps to be taken
23:14
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls for recognition of Russia as terrorist against amid possible preparation of explosion at nuclear power plant
22:54
Zelenskyy: ZNPP liberation is needed, order for any evil can come from Russia
22:30
Biden does not stop talking about "dictator Xi", but wants to meet with him
21:48
Ukraine's future ambassador to Hungary reveals what he will do with Orbán at their meeting
21:22
photoRussia places ICC judge on wanted list for issuing warrant for Putin's arrest
20:40
Mayor of Kharkiv names amount of money needed for reconstruction
20:28
Zelenskyy dismisses ambassador in Belarus
20:23
Media reports new vacancies in Wagner Group: they plan to monitor Russian military
20:05
Defence Forces advance in south, conducting offence on 2 fronts – Defence Ministry
All News
Advertisement: