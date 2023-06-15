All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Marines of 36th Brigade destroy 301st Russian aircraft

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 15 June 2023, 13:41
Marines of 36th Brigade destroy 301st Russian aircraft

Marines destroyed a Russian attack helicopter Ka-52 Alligator, which became the 301st Russian helicopter downed since the beginning of the full-scale war.

Source: press service of the 36th Marine Brigade

Quote: "Marines of the 36th Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynskyi destroyed an expensive enemy attack helicopter Ka-52 known as Alligator."

Details: This happened on 14 June, the information available to Ukrainska Pravda indicates.

Advertisement:

Background: In Thursday's report of the General Staff, it was said that as of 15 June, the Defence Forces had already destroyed 301 Russian helicopters.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Defence Forces advance in south, conducting offence on 2 fronts – Defence Ministry

PACE calls for complete ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes from Olympics

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine drone attacks and injures 3 Russian soldiers in flooded part of Kherson Oblast

Counteroffensive will be the same as in autumn – Zelenskyy

Russian Mi-24 helicopter crashes in Belarus

Zelenskyy signs law banning books from Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Ukraine's partners pledge to provide $60 billion for reconstruction at London conference
23:20
Zelenskyy: There can be no spiritual ties with terrorist state, new steps to be taken
23:14
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls for recognition of Russia as terrorist against amid possible preparation of explosion at nuclear power plant
22:54
Zelenskyy: ZNPP liberation is needed, order for any evil can come from Russia
22:30
Biden does not stop talking about "dictator Xi", but wants to meet with him
21:48
Ukraine's future ambassador to Hungary reveals what he will do with Orbán at their meeting
21:22
photoRussia places ICC judge on wanted list for issuing warrant for Putin's arrest
20:40
Mayor of Kharkiv names amount of money needed for reconstruction
20:28
Zelenskyy dismisses ambassador in Belarus
20:23
Media reports new vacancies in Wagner Group: they plan to monitor Russian military
All News
Advertisement: