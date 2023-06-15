All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Marines of 36th Brigade destroy 301st Russian aircraft

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 15 June 2023, 13:41
Marines of 36th Brigade destroy 301st Russian aircraft

Marines destroyed a Russian attack helicopter Ka-52 Alligator, which became the 301st Russian helicopter downed since the beginning of the full-scale war.

Source: press service of the 36th Marine Brigade

Quote: "Marines of the 36th Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynskyi destroyed an expensive enemy attack helicopter Ka-52 known as Alligator."

Advertisement:

Details: This happened on 14 June, the information available to Ukrainska Pravda indicates.

Background: In Thursday's report of the General Staff, it was said that as of 15 June, the Defence Forces had already destroyed 301 Russian helicopters.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: