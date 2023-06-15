Marines of 36th Brigade destroy 301st Russian aircraft

Marines destroyed a Russian attack helicopter Ka-52 Alligator, which became the 301st Russian helicopter downed since the beginning of the full-scale war.

Source: press service of the 36th Marine Brigade

Quote: "Marines of the 36th Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynskyi destroyed an expensive enemy attack helicopter Ka-52 known as Alligator."

Advertisement:

Details: This happened on 14 June, the information available to Ukrainska Pravda indicates.

Background: In Thursday's report of the General Staff, it was said that as of 15 June, the Defence Forces had already destroyed 301 Russian helicopters.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!