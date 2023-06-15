Russians attack Kherson Oblast killing a woman
Thursday, 15 June 2023, 15:03
At least one person was killed and another wounded as a result of the Russian attack on the village of Zelenivka in Kherson Oblast.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Prokudin: "The Russians attacked Zelenivka, causing civilian casualties.
Unfortunately, an 80-year-old woman was killed and a 69-year-old woman was wounded in the attack."
Details: Prokudin has added that emergency services are at the scene.
