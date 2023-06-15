Air-raid warnings issued across Ukraine lasted for 1 hour as MiG fighter jet took off in Russia

An air-raid warning was issued across all of Ukraine on the afternoon of 15 June.

Source: map of air-raid warnings in Ukraine; Colonel Yurii Ihnat, Ukraine's Air Force Spokesperson, on air of the 24/7 national joint newscast.

Details: The speed with which air-raid warnings were issued across all of Ukraine suggests that a MiG-31K fighter jet, possibly armed with a Kinzhal ballistic missile, had likely taken off in Russia.

Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for Ukraine’s Air Force, confirmed this on the national 24/7 newscast.

Ihnat said that this might be a training flight, but the danger of a possible attack must not be ignored. He advised Ukrainians to proceed to the nearest shelter or observe the "two-walls" rule [safety rule whereby a person keeps two walls without windows between them and the street during attacks – ed.].

Updated: An all-clear was given in a number of Ukrainian regions an hour later, around 16:48.

