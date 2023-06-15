There is good news about fighter jet coalition at Ramstein-format meeting – Ukraine's Defence Minister

Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced after the Ramstein-format meeting in Brussels that he had received a commitment from the allies to start training Ukrainian pilots on Western fighter jets.

Source: Reznikov during the meeting in Brussels on Thursday, European Pravda reports

Quote: "Today I heard very important news about the so-called 'bird coalition' or 'fighter jet coalition'... Today, we received a commitment from our partners that training will begin and that we will build the structure of this fighter consortium together," the minister said.

Advertisement:

He emphasised that training will begin first on F-16 fighter jets, the Netherlands and Denmark will lead this training process. Later, according to him, other countries will join.

Quote: "We have heard good news from our Swedish partners that we will have the option to test the capabilities there," the minister added.

"As you know, we have a tank coalition, an anti-aircraft coalition, an artillery family, an MLRS family. Therefore, I am fully convinced that we will have a ‘bird coalition’. This means that the future forces of Ukraine will remain the eastern shield of Europe and the eastern shield of NATO," Reznikov stressed.

Kajsa Ollongren, Minister of Defence of the Netherlands, said earlier that Ukrainian pilots could begin training on US F-16 fighter jets as early as this summer.

Previously, this information was confirmed by the NATO Secretary General.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





