All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


There is good news about fighter jet coalition at Ramstein-format meeting – Ukraine's Defence Minister

European PravdaThursday, 15 June 2023, 16:28

Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced after the Ramstein-format meeting in Brussels that he had received a commitment from the allies to start training Ukrainian pilots on Western fighter jets.

Source: Reznikov during the meeting in Brussels on Thursday, European Pravda reports

Quote: "Today I heard very important news about the so-called 'bird coalition' or 'fighter jet coalition'... Today, we received a commitment from our partners that training will begin and that we will build the structure of this fighter consortium together," the minister said.

He emphasised that training will begin first on F-16 fighter jets, the Netherlands and Denmark will lead this training process. Later, according to him, other countries will join.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We have heard good news from our Swedish partners that we will have the option to test the capabilities there," the minister added.

"As you know, we have a tank coalition, an anti-aircraft coalition, an artillery family, an MLRS family. Therefore, I am fully convinced that we will have a ‘bird coalition’. This means that the future forces of Ukraine will remain the eastern shield of Europe and the eastern shield of NATO," Reznikov stressed.

Kajsa Ollongren, Minister of Defence of the Netherlands, said earlier that Ukrainian pilots could begin training on US F-16 fighter jets as early as this summer.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Previously, this information was confirmed by the NATO Secretary General.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Defence Forces advance in south, conducting offence on 2 fronts – Defence Ministry

PACE calls for complete ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes from Olympics

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine drone attacks and injures 3 Russian soldiers in flooded part of Kherson Oblast

Counteroffensive will be the same as in autumn – Zelenskyy

Russian Mi-24 helicopter crashes in Belarus

Zelenskyy signs law banning books from Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Ukraine's partners pledge to provide $60 billion for reconstruction at London conference
23:20
Zelenskyy: There can be no spiritual ties with terrorist state, new steps to be taken
23:14
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls for recognition of Russia as terrorist against amid possible preparation of explosion at nuclear power plant
22:54
Zelenskyy: ZNPP liberation is needed, order for any evil can come from Russia
22:30
Biden does not stop talking about "dictator Xi", but wants to meet with him
21:48
Ukraine's future ambassador to Hungary reveals what he will do with Orbán at their meeting
21:22
photoRussia places ICC judge on wanted list for issuing warrant for Putin's arrest
20:40
Mayor of Kharkiv names amount of money needed for reconstruction
20:28
Zelenskyy dismisses ambassador in Belarus
20:23
Media reports new vacancies in Wagner Group: they plan to monitor Russian military
All News
Advertisement: