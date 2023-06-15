All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


There is good news about fighter jet coalition at Ramstein-format meeting – Ukraine's Defence Minister

European PravdaThursday, 15 June 2023, 16:28

Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced after the Ramstein-format meeting in Brussels that he had received a commitment from the allies to start training Ukrainian pilots on Western fighter jets.

Source: Reznikov during the meeting in Brussels on Thursday, European Pravda reports

Quote: "Today I heard very important news about the so-called 'bird coalition' or 'fighter jet coalition'... Today, we received a commitment from our partners that training will begin and that we will build the structure of this fighter consortium together," the minister said.

Advertisement:

He emphasised that training will begin first on F-16 fighter jets, the Netherlands and Denmark will lead this training process. Later, according to him, other countries will join.

Quote: "We have heard good news from our Swedish partners that we will have the option to test the capabilities there," the minister added.

"As you know, we have a tank coalition, an anti-aircraft coalition, an artillery family, an MLRS family. Therefore, I am fully convinced that we will have a ‘bird coalition’. This means that the future forces of Ukraine will remain the eastern shield of Europe and the eastern shield of NATO," Reznikov stressed.

Kajsa Ollongren, Minister of Defence of the Netherlands, said earlier that Ukrainian pilots could begin training on US F-16 fighter jets as early as this summer.

Previously, this information was confirmed by the NATO Secretary General.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: