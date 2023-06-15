Ukraine's allies are training 6000 Ukrainian soldiers – US top general

At the moment, over 6,000 Ukrainian soldiers are undergoing training in different Western countries.

Source: General Mark Milley, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, after the 13th Ramstein meeting, as reported by European Pravda

"With the efforts of many countries worldwide, over 6,000 Ukrainians are being trained right now in 40 different places under 65 training programs in 33 countries of the world on three continents," Milley reported.

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the US facilitated the training of more than 11,000 Ukrainians.

"Right now we are conducting the training of three battalions: a tank battalion and the territorial national guard (word for word translation; it presumably concerns the units of the Territorial Defence and/or the National Guard of Ukraine – European Pravda)", Milley remarked.

He added that during the preparation for the summer counteroffensive of Ukraine, its allies helped train more than 60,000 Ukrainian soldiers, many of whom are already in the combat area.

Background: Lloyd Austin, the head of the Pentagon, admitted at the same briefing that Ukraine suffers losses in military equipment, too during the counteroffensive but the Armed Forces of Ukraine have enough equipment to continue fighting.

