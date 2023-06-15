All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Our position has not changed since Budapest Memorandum: Pentagon Head on security guarantees for Ukraine

European PravdaThursday, 15 June 2023, 20:03
Our position has not changed since Budapest Memorandum: Pentagon Head on security guarantees for Ukraine
Lloyd Austin, Getty Images

Pentagon Head Lloyd Austin has said that the US position on supporting the expansion of the North Atlantic Alliance remains unchanged, and its members continue to discuss ways to further support Ukraine.

Source: Austin said this following the meeting of the Contact Group for Defence of Ukraine in Brussels on Thursday, the correspondent of European Pravda reports

Details: The head of the US Department of Defence emphasised that Washington "continues to support NATO's open door policy", adding that "each country has a different path to joining" the Alliance.

"Again, I would like to add that our position has not changed since the time of Budapest [the Budapest memorandum of 1994, which provided for security assurances for Ukraine from the Russian Federation, the USA and the UK – ed.]," he noted.

Advertisement:

"And in the future, I believe, you will see how allies and partners work together to provide Ukraine with what it needs for success, as well as further [security - ed.] assurances," the head of the Pentagon added.

Background: As it is known, at the July NATO summit in Vilnius, Ukraine is also seeking to achieve clear wording regarding the prospect of membership in the North Atlantic Alliance, instead criticising the decision of the Bucharest summit, which is "as far removed from reality as possible".

In addition, Ukraine expects the summit to provide security guarantees for the period before membership in the Alliance and not as an alternative to joining.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Defence Forces advance in south, conducting offence on 2 fronts – Defence Ministry

PACE calls for complete ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes from Olympics

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine drone attacks and injures 3 Russian soldiers in flooded part of Kherson Oblast

Counteroffensive will be the same as in autumn – Zelenskyy

Russian Mi-24 helicopter crashes in Belarus

Zelenskyy signs law banning books from Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Ukraine's partners pledge to provide $60 billion for reconstruction at London conference
23:20
Zelenskyy: There can be no spiritual ties with terrorist state, new steps to be taken
23:14
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls for recognition of Russia as terrorist against amid possible preparation of explosion at nuclear power plant
22:54
Zelenskyy: ZNPP liberation is needed, order for any evil can come from Russia
22:30
Biden does not stop talking about "dictator Xi", but wants to meet with him
21:48
Ukraine's future ambassador to Hungary reveals what he will do with Orbán at their meeting
21:22
photoRussia places ICC judge on wanted list for issuing warrant for Putin's arrest
20:40
Mayor of Kharkiv names amount of money needed for reconstruction
20:28
Zelenskyy dismisses ambassador in Belarus
20:23
Media reports new vacancies in Wagner Group: they plan to monitor Russian military
All News
Advertisement: