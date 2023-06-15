All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Minister announces creation of IT coalition at Ramstein meeting

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 15 June 2023, 20:19
Ukraine's Defence Minister announces creation of IT coalition at Ramstein meeting

The representatives of Estonia and Luxembourg at the meeting of the Contact Group for the Defence of Ukraine in the Ramstein format acted in support of the creation of the IT coalition.

Source: Oleksii Reznikov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine, on Twitter

Quote: "Today, at a UDCG [the Contact Group for the Defence of Ukraine] meeting, my colleagues, François Bausch [Minister of Defence of Luxembourg] and Hanno Pevkur [Minister of Defence of Estonia] supported my idea of creating an 'IT coalition' within the Ramstein framework. They are ready to take a leadership role in creating this group.

So, another coalition to ensure Ukraine’s victory is on the horizon. This is sure to evolve into something exciting, so stay tuned!"

Background: On 15 June, in Brussels, the first day of a two-day Ramstein meeting is being held. The Ministers of Defence of the NATO member states meet in this format to discuss the prolongation of aid for Ukraine and NATO’s plans.

