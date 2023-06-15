All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Austin talks about "progress" in preparation of training of Ukrainian pilots

European PravdaThursday, 15 June 2023, 20:49
Austin talks about progress in preparation of training of Ukrainian pilots
Lloyd Austin, AFP via Getty Images

Lloyd Austin, the head of the Pentagon, reported that the preparation of the training plan for the Ukrainian pilots has made progress, even though it will take some time.

Source: Austin at the press conference on 15 June following the Ramstein meeting, as reported by a European Pravda correspondent from Brussels

Quote: "Our counterparts from the Netherlands and Denmark reported about the progress they had achieved in the implementation of the plans for training the Ukrainian pilots of the fighter jets of the fourth generation, including F-16s."

He added that both countries are currently working on training plans.

Advertisement:

"A few other countries have joined to help them in their efforts. The work is ongoing. Today we received a general description of the plan and the first steps forward," the head of the Defence Department added.

He recalled that the US must approve the training and "some other aspects of it".

"As you can expect, we continue to cooperate with the Netherlands and Denmark while they are working on this plan. It will take some time, but they are moving at a surprisingly fast pace and receiving support from other partners in the contact group," Austin noted.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced after the Ramstein-format meeting in Brussels that he had received a commitment from the allies to start training Ukrainian pilots on Western fighter jets.

Kajsa Ollongren, the Minister of Defence of the Netherlands, stated earlier that the Ukrainian pilots may start training on the US-made F-16 fighter jets as early as this summer.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Defence Forces advance in south, conducting offence on 2 fronts – Defence Ministry

PACE calls for complete ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes from Olympics

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine drone attacks and injures 3 Russian soldiers in flooded part of Kherson Oblast

Counteroffensive will be the same as in autumn – Zelenskyy

Russian Mi-24 helicopter crashes in Belarus

Zelenskyy signs law banning books from Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Ukraine's partners pledge to provide $60 billion for reconstruction at London conference
23:20
Zelenskyy: There can be no spiritual ties with terrorist state, new steps to be taken
23:14
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls for recognition of Russia as terrorist against amid possible preparation of explosion at nuclear power plant
22:54
Zelenskyy: ZNPP liberation is needed, order for any evil can come from Russia
22:30
Biden does not stop talking about "dictator Xi", but wants to meet with him
21:48
Ukraine's future ambassador to Hungary reveals what he will do with Orbán at their meeting
21:22
photoRussia places ICC judge on wanted list for issuing warrant for Putin's arrest
20:40
Mayor of Kharkiv names amount of money needed for reconstruction
20:28
Zelenskyy dismisses ambassador in Belarus
20:23
Media reports new vacancies in Wagner Group: they plan to monitor Russian military
All News
Advertisement: