Zelenskyy speaks of positive results after Ramstein meeting and commends Ukraine's military units

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the first day of the Ramstein meeting in Brussels productive and spoke about other achievements of the day.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening video address on 15 June

Details: The president noted that he had had important conversations on Thursday at international level.

He was also given a report on the situation in Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk Oblasts and in Ukraine's south in general after the Russian terrorist attack on the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant. The report concerned dealing with the aftermath of the disaster, helping people, provision of drinking water and other sensitive and important issues.

Another report concerned the situation in Kryvyi Rih and Odesa after the recent strikes carried out by Russian terrorists.

Quote: "And, of course, the front. I thank all our soldiers, every unit, every combat brigade for today – for today's battles.

I especially note six units. Joint Strategic Force Grouping Khortytsia, paratroopers of our powerful 80th Separate Brigade of the Airborne Forces. Joint Strategic Force Grouping Tavria, soldiers of our 23rd Separate Mechanised Brigade, marines of the 35th and 37th Separate brigades, soldiers of the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Transcarpathian Brigade and the 128th Separate Brigade of Forces of the Territorial Defence... Thank you all for your performance! For strength, courage and for returning Ukrainian land to Ukraine and strengthening our Ukrainian will.

Glory to everyone who is now in battle, at battle posts and on combat missions! Glory to all who train our warriors, those who heal and rehabilitate our wounded defenders!

Thank you to everyone in the world who helps. And, by the way, another Ramstein today was quite successful. We become even stronger!"

