Russians attack Odesa and Mykolaiv Oblasts with Shahed drones

Odesa and Mykolaiv Oblasts were attacked by Russian forces on the night of 15-16 June using Iranian-made Shahed drones, with Ukrainian air defence countering them.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "At the time of writing (the message was published at 00:07 – ed.), Shahed drones are being observed in Odesa and Mykolaiv Oblasts.

Air defence is in operation!"

Details: On the evening of 15 June, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the movement of several Shahed attack drones had been recorded in the southern oblasts of the country.

An air-raid warning was issued in Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kherson Oblasts.

