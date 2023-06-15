Ukraine's Air Force reports movement of Russian attack drones in south of Ukraine

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported that the movement of several Shahed attack drones was recorded in the southern oblasts of the country.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "Attention! The movement of several Shahed attack UAVs in the southern oblasts was recorded! Go to shelters!"

Details: This warning was posted at 23:30. As of this time, an air-raid alarm has been announced in Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.

