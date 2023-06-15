All Sections
Ukraine's Air Force reports movement of Russian attack drones in south of Ukraine

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 15 June 2023, 23:39

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported that the movement of several Shahed attack drones was recorded in the southern oblasts of the country.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "Attention! The movement of several Shahed attack UAVs in the southern oblasts was recorded! Go to shelters!"

Details: This warning was posted at 23:30. As of this time, an air-raid alarm has been announced in Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.

Advertisement: