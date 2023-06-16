All Sections
It is easier for NATO to approve Ukraine's membership decision after victory – Ukraine's Defence Minister

European PravdaFriday, 16 June 2023, 01:39
OLEKSII REZNIKOV. PHOTO: FACEBOOK

All NATO countries support Ukraine's accession to the Alliance, but specific discussions on Ukraine's future membership and the Vilnius Summit's decision on this issue are still ongoing.

Source: Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov in a conversation with Ukrainian journalists after the Ukraine-NATO Commission meeting on Thursday, reported by European Pravda

Details: Reznikov has said that NATO allies are continuing to discuss the decision of the upcoming Vilnius Summit on Ukraine's future membership.

Quote: "There are different opinions. But I have heard today the passionate speeches of most NATO defence ministers, saying that they have no doubt that Ukraine belongs [to NATO] as a full member, based on our position, our experience, our capabilities, and the interoperability that already exists."

More details: He has noted that everyone understands this, but the question remains: "When?".

Quote: "No country said no. All countries said ‘yes, definitely’. Some respond they are ‘ready now’ in a more delicate, diplomatic manner, while others still understand that there are deterrents. Of course, everyone is interested in our victory. Absolutely. And then it will be easier for everyone to make a decision."

Background: Reznikov has also said that Ukraine and NATO will replace their current format of official meetings in the form of a Commission with a new Council format at the Vilnius summit in July or later.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

