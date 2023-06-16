Spain to send 20 armoured vehicles and 4 Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Spain will send Ukraine 20 armoured vehicles and 4 Leopard 2A4 tanks, and provide a military hospital for the needs of Ukrainian fighters.

Source: Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles at a Ramstein-format meeting

Details: Robles has said that on 19 June, 20 tracked armoured vehicles would arrive in Poland, and her country would also hand over 4 Leopard 2A4 tanks that have been undergoing refurbishment. From Poland, the equipment will be sent to Ukraine.

The Spanish Minister of Defence has also announced the transfer of a Role 2 Plus field hospital to Ukraine. The 12 containers making up the hospital will meet brigade needs in terms of surgery, stabilisation and other medical practices. The Ukrainian military, who will be responsible for the hospital's operation, are to undergo the necessary training in Spain.

Robles has stressed that Spain's support for Ukraine "in its quest for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace will remain unwavering for as long as necessary".

Background:

In December 2022, the Spanish government handed over the first US-made Hawk anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine.

In February 2023, the Spanish Ministry of Defence announced that 20 M113 armoured fighting vehicles would be sent to Ukraine.

It was also reported that Spain would send six Leopard 2A4s to Ukraine. It was planned that the delivery of the tanks would be completed by the end of April.

